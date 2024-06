Предлагал ли Анджей Дуда разделить Россию на 200 этнических государств?

In the part of the world, which I represent, Russia is often called the „prison of nations“ – and for good reason. Because it is home to almost 200 ethnic groups – most of which became residents of Russia as a result of the methods used in Ukraine today. Russia remains the largest colonial empire in the world, which, unlike European powers, has never undergone the process of decolonization and has never been able to deal with the demons of its past. As members of the international community, we have to finally say: there is no more space for colonialism in the modern world!