В Лапландии зарегистрирована самая высокая температура за последнее столетие

Historic heat wave in Lapland:In #Norway impressive 34.3C at Banak,it's the highest temp. ever above 70N in Europe and new record for Troms and Finnmark county. In #Finland 33.6C at Kevo,new record and highest temp. in Finnish Lapland since 1914,also record with 32.5C at Nuorgam. pic.twitter.com/KkKqkmTwm6