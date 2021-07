На сделанном в Беларуси видео видно передвижение ракетных установок у литовской границы

ISR activity over Lithuania

Noted at 09:55z



US Army



Challenger 605

(Deep Sense capability)

N488CR

BRIO68



RC-12X Guardrail

(Sigint)



93-0701

YANK01



91-0516

YANK02



Ref: https://t.co/s0zsOVOvOh pic.twitter.com/6DlYUofUuo