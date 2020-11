ВИДЕО: С кикбоксингом покончено! Воровский сменил вид спорта

View this post on Instagram

Dear, friends! I decided to end my kickboxing career and switch to professional boxing🥊 My debut is scheduled for December 16 in Belarus / Minsk. It is a great honor for me that Pytalev Sergey Alexandrovich will become my head coach. A man who has raised many champions in amateur boxing, as well as the WBA World Champion and the EBU European Champion. Well-known Russian manager Oleg Bogdanov will lead my boxing career. We plan to hold 4-5 fights a year. I would like to express my gratitude to my Kickboxing and Muay Thai trainers: Tony Hitrov and Mosa Chatchawan thank You for Your work. You have always been there for me. I want to thank my kickboxing Fans for Your support and NR1 FIGHT SHOW for cooperation🙏 I wish You all a good health! Follow me in the boxing ring🥊 #boxing #dream #dedication #keepfighting