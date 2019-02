ФОТО и ВИДЕО | На США обрушились наводнения, оползни, торнадо и снегопады: минимум 5 погибших, около 100 раненых

Наводнения и оползни в штате Теннесси:







KFD engine 11 fell victim to a weekend roadway due to heavy water while responding to a trapped motorist. KFD reminding folks to turn around don’t drown when approaching high water on the roadway. pic.twitter.com/qagwN6Bjm5 — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) February 23, 2019





We are getting a first look at the early morning slide that has closed Highway 70N in Hawkins County. According to emergency personnel, two vehicles were involved, one person taken to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/aDmjivNTp5 — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) February 21, 2019





@newschannelnine Here’s what the business looked like yesterday... and here’s what it looks like today after a mudslide happened. pic.twitter.com/uRlsb9noz2 — Mariah Rock (@MariahRockNC9) February 23, 2019

Торнадо в штате Миссисипи:



Strong tornado crossing US 72 near Burnsville about 7 minutes ago seen from UAH M3V @NWSMemphis pic.twitter.com/5Alu62VhXy — UAH SWIRLL (@UAHSWIRLL) February 23, 2019









Массовое ДТП в штате Висконсин: