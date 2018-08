Президент Каталонии опубликовал в Twitter фейковую фотографию Керсти Кальюлайд

Estonian President @KerstiKaljulaid joined the flash mob of solidarity with Oleg Sentsov. Prisoner of Putin's regime is on hunger strike now. Yesterday I joined the protest in Kyiv and promised Oleg's friend to engage Estonian President into campaing #FreeSentsov pic.twitter.com/VtE5t1A3s3

— Leshchenko (@Leshchenkos) May 23, 2018